JONESBORO — A local property owner proposes a new subdivision in an older part of town.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a proposal by Rob Taylor to rezone 2.66 acres at 1507 E. Nettleton Ave., from R-1 single family light density residential to PD-RS planned residential.
Taylor proposes to remove a large house on the hill of that property and develop a gated community with 10 homes. According to Taylor’s application, each house would have a minimum size of 2,500 square feet of heated space.
The property is across Nettleton Avenue from Jonesboro Country Club, just west of Hillcrest Drive and next door to the east of the Arkansas State University chancellor’s mansion.
The subdivision would have perimeter fencing and one private street.
The only other issue on the agenda is a request by developer Mark Morris for final subdivision approval of Lake Pointe Estates Phase 2B, 21 residential lots on 10.22 acres south of Lake Pointe Cove.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
