JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider preliminary plans for the first phase of a new single family subdivision south of the Valley View School campus.
Mark Morris Homes plans 80 lots on 19.3 acres for the Whitetail subdivision, which is south of Deerfield Drive.
The Jonesboro City Council approved zoning for 38 acres at that location in May.
Access from Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) would be from Wimpy Lane, on the south edge of the city limits.
In other business, the commission will consider a conditional use request from Craig and Sarah O’Brien for a 2,256-square-foot manufactured home that would be installed at 220 Purnell Lane, south of Dan Avenue and west of Interstate 555.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
