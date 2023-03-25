JONESBORO — Members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider an preliminary subdivision plans for a 31.34-acre subdivision that would be broken up into four lots.

Parker Hollow would contain one 1.61-acre lot that is zoned R-1 single family residential. The remaining property is zoned C-3 for general commercial development. The land backs up to the Oak Forest residential neighborhood.

inman@jonesborosun.com