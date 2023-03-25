JONESBORO — Members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider an preliminary subdivision plans for a 31.34-acre subdivision that would be broken up into four lots.
Parker Hollow would contain one 1.61-acre lot that is zoned R-1 single family residential. The remaining property is zoned C-3 for general commercial development. The land backs up to the Oak Forest residential neighborhood.
Owned by Jerry Halsey, the land runs along West Parker Road between Paula Drive and Wood Street.
The largest lot, 15.85 acres, extends along Parker Road from Carolyn Drive to Wood Street.
Another commercial lot, adjacent to the residential lot, covers 6.69 acres along Paula Drive. A 4.89-acre proposed lot is west of Carolyn Drive along Christian Creek.
The property has never been developed and had been a wooded area. It was rezoned to C-3 in 2008 and was cleared of vegetation in 2014. At that time, a local bank sought to rezone the property to PD-M for mixed use.
However, that proposal was soundly rejected by the commission in December of that year after neighboring residents protested. A Fort Smith developer had announced it would construct a 172-unit apartment community on part of the land.
The current C-3 zoning doesn’t permit residential development.
Also on the agenda is a proposal by Chad Fisher for a conditional use permit to develop a 9.89-acre storage complex within a C-3 district on Woodsprings Road, east of Big Lots.
Commissioners will also consider a request by Cavenaugh Auto group to pay $11,475.73 in lieu of building a sidewalk in front of its new Hyundai dealership at 3311 Stadium Blvd. The Arkansas Department of Transportation already plans to build a sidewalk as part of a project to widen the road, also known as Arkansas 1.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.