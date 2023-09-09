JONESBORO — Two residential rezoning proposals appear on the agenda Tuesday for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Southard Construction LLC seeks to rezone 7.58 acres at 5601 Pacific Road, between Kathleen Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from R-2 multifamily medium density district to RM-12, residential multifamily.
Garrett Dunnam, an engineer for Fisher Arnold, said that, while the current zoning allows for multifamily housing, the rezoning would allow for a more attractive setting on one lot that could provide suitable recreational areas and larger perimeter buffers to neighboring property.
The new zoning would allow for up to 80 housing units and would be developed as fourplex buildings, according to the application.
Dale and Darlene Wood seek to rezone 10 acres west of 7520 Hancock Road, between Interstate 555 and Craighead Road 641 from I-2 general industrial district, to RS-2, single family residential.
According to the application, the Woods only seek to build one house on the property. There are five homes nearby, among cropland.
Commissioners are also scheduled to review SSP Investments’ preliminary plans for Savannah Hills, phases 6 and 7, which would contain 65 lots on 26.18 acres.
The land is zone R-2 multifamily, but the plans don’t show how many housing units will be contained in each lot.
MAPC will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
