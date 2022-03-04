JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a rezoning proposal for industrial use and a request for a home day care center.
A & J Deliveries seeks to rezone 3.73 acres of unimproved land on Service Road, which is on the east side of Willow Road, from C-3 general commercial, to I-1 limited industrial.
A report from the city’s planning and zoning office indicates having multiple industrial lots. Which would be determined during the development of the final site plans.
As to the other request, Alyssa Phipps seeks conditional use approval to open a limited family home day care at 322 Leslie Ann Drive, which is west of Airport Road.
According to the planning office report, hours of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,Monday through Friday.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
