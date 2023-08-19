JONESBORO — City planners will consider a rezoning proposal Tuesday for a new residential subdivision in southeastern Jonesboro.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider a request by Stan Staton to change 18 acres at 4018 Willow Road from R-1 single family residential to RS-7 to allow for higher density.
The zoning application indicates the potential development of up to 75 homes on the property.
While there is one subdivision northwest of the property, most of the surrounding land is sparsely populated or vacant.
In another rezoning proposal, Junior Das seeks to rezone 1.29 acres of vacant land at 5914 E. Johnson Ave., between Chastain Drive and Clinton School Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial.
Das has not indicated what type of business he might develop on the property.
Also Tuesday, the commission will consider a request from Focal Point Investments LLC of Olive Branch, Miss., for conditional use approval of a two-story, 75,000-square-foot climate controlled storage facility at 3648 Hudson Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue and Pleasant View Road. The property is zoned C-3.
The commission will also review final plans for two previously-approved residential subdivisions.
Crafton Tull engineering seeks approval for Southern Oaks, Phase 1, which includes 78 lots on 21.54 acres. The property is north of Jaxson Drive, west of South Culberhouse Street, and zoned RS-6.
Also, Mark Morris seeks approval for Edgemont Park, Phase 2, which includes 51 lots on 15 acres. The property is at Edgemont Drive, which is off of Prospect Road.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
