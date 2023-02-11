JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a rezoning request on East Highland Drive and plans for a commercial subdivision on East Johnson Avenue.

Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC seek to rezone 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive to C-2 downtown fringe commercial. Part of the land is now zoned R-1 for single family residential and part of it is zoned C-3 for general commercial development. The land is at the intersection of Dara Drive.