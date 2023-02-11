JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a rezoning request on East Highland Drive and plans for a commercial subdivision on East Johnson Avenue.
Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC seek to rezone 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive to C-2 downtown fringe commercial. Part of the land is now zoned R-1 for single family residential and part of it is zoned C-3 for general commercial development. The land is at the intersection of Dara Drive.
In a memo to the city’s planning staff, consulting engineer Jeremy Bevill said the proposed zoning would provide the option for either multifamily housing or commercial development on the property.
Jonesboro Land Developers LLC seeks approval of preliminary subdivision plans for the Ridgecrest commercial subdivision, four lots on 8.27 acres at 5512 E. Highland Drive.
Not on the agenda is a proposed gated residential community that had been tabled until the upcoming meeting.
Rob Taylor seeks to rezone 2.66 acres at 1507 E. Nettleton Ave., from R-1 single family light density residential to PD-RS planned residential.
At the commission’s Dec. 13 meeting, Taylor’s attorney requested the two-month delay to resolve some engineering issues.
According to Monica Pearcy of the planning staff, another postponement has been requested.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
