JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a proposal to rezone property at 5213 E. Nettleton Ave.
William Conrad seeks the zoning change to allow construction of one single family home on a 0.36-acre lot. If approved, the zoning would change from RS-4 single family residential to RS-7.
The commission will also consider a proposed conditional use permit to allow installation of two manufactured housing units at 3025 N. Church St. The property is zoned R-1 single family, but requires specific commission approval for mobile homes.
Owner Shamin Wilkins said in his application that some of his relatives would live on what is now vacant property.
Also, the commission will review final subdivision plans for Jackson Apple Hills Phase One. It contains 29 lots on 7.84 acres on Jonathan Drive in northern Jonesboro.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 3009 S. Church St.
