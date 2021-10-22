JONESBORO — A proposal to convert a former church building into a commercial enterprise goes before the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The proposal on behalf of Jarrett Holladay seeks to rezone the building at 4600 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-2 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. The 1.1-acre parcel is surrounded by a mixture of residential and commercial uses near Stevens Street.
Commissioners will also consider granting conditional use to River Advertising LLC on behalf of John and Deborah White to replace four static billboards at 2701 Paula Drive with two digital billboards. The property is zoned C-3 general commercial.
Final subdivision review of Cope’s Minor Plat, which divided 23.49 acres in the 6200 block of South Caraway Road into three lots, also appears on the agenda.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
