JONESBORO — A proposal to rezone property in the 4900 block of East Highland Drive returns to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday.
The proposal by Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC seek to rezone 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive was tabled Feb. 14 after questions were raised over whether they were seeking the proper designation.
They now seek to change the designation from R-1 single family residential and C-3 general commercial to CR-1, commercial residential mixed use district.
The rezoning would provide the option for either multifamily housing or commercial development on the property.
The land is at Highland Drive’s intersection with Dara Drive.
Also on the agenda is a proposal by the Tina Coots Living Trust for a conditional use permit to construct a 1,600-square-foot accessory building (a new barn) at 2300 Keller’s Chapel Road.
Commissioners will also consider preliminary subdivision approval for Phase 2 of Harrison Hills, 11 residential lots on 3.75 acres.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.