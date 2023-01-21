JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a proposal to accept a payment in lieu of construction of a sidewalk at the site of a new RV park.
Michael Boggs, on behalf of Chrissie Wright, will ask the city to accept $17,669 because the Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to widen Stadium (Arkansas 1) and will include sidewalks in that project. The new development is at 5195 Stadium Blvd.
