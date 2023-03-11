JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider a request from a developer to pay a fee in lieu of constructing a sidewalk.
The property is at 3021 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and contractors for the Arkansas Department of Transportation have begun construction to widen the road and build sidewalks. If approved, Caliarka Petro LLC, which is developing a TA Express truck stop would pay $27,128.90, the estimated cost of building 542 linear feet of sidewalk along MLK. The money would be placed in a fund to pay for needed sidewalks in other sections of town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.