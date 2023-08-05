JONESBORO — Planning commissioners will consider a different type of commercial storage when they meet on Tuesday.
Logan Lee of Triple L Investments seeks a conditional use permit for a mini-storage complex at 3304 and 3306 Shelby Drive, which is zoned for office and warehouse use.
“We intend to make use of the rest of the parking lot in the back of our property by using shipping containers side by side to make mini storages for rent,” Lee said in his application. “These temporary mini storages will be new and all painted the same, require no construction (besides any ground work that city may require), and will be placed on the fully fenced, and gated property to provide security for the units.”
Surrounding properties are zoned similarly to Lee’s property, which is at the dead end of Shelby Drive.
It’s the only issue on the agenda for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, which meets at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
