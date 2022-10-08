JONESBORO — Planning commissioners on Tuesday will resume consideration of a proposal to allow a new development at Hilltop.
JONESBORO — Planning commissioners on Tuesday will resume consideration of a proposal to allow a new development at Hilltop.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission tabled a decision at its Sept. 27 meeting.
The vacant property is at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave., which is adjacent to Jewel Drive and across the highway from Kum & Go.
Sharada Madhuri, on behalf of Quinn Family Limited, seeks conditional use approval to develop the property into a fast food restaurant, with drive-through, and a retail space. The property is zoned C-4, neighborhood commercial, and requires conditional use approval.
The name of the restaurant chain franchise that would locate on that property wasn’t disclosed because of a confidentiality agreement.
In addition to concerns about traffic volumes, commissioners also worried about ingress and egress from the property.
In other business the commission will consider a proposal to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive, near the southwestern edge of the city limits.
Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying seek to change the property from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
The land is bordered on the north by single family homes, on the south by vacant property zoned for single family housing and to the east and west by vacant farmland.
Also Tuesday, the commission will consider a request by Cavenaugh Auto Group to pay $10,439.29 in lieu of constructing a sidewalk for its new Hyundai dealership at 3511 Stadium Blvd.
John Easley, Cavenaugh’s consulting engineer, said new sidewalks are part of the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s plans for widening the road, also known as Arkansas 1, in the near future.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
