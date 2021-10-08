JONESBORO — Planning commissioners on Tuesday will review plans for a 12-acre apartment community within the new Southern Hills Development off of Southwest Drive.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the city council have already approved zoning for the 118-acre Southern Hills Development at 3506 Southwest Drive. It’s a planned mixed use development. Overall plans call for commercial and retail use as well as single family and multifamily housing.
The complex is being developed by Bearing Point Properties of Baton Rouge, La., according to information on design documents.
In addition to four separate apartment buildings with a total of 182 apartments, the development would have a 7,016-square-foot clubhouse, a 382-square-foot pet salon, a maintenance building and a garage.
Two three-story buildings would house 62 apartment units each, a third three-story building would hold 48 units and 10 townhouses would be in a two-story 20,447-square-foot structure.
Plans show some apartment units will be handicap accessible.
Commissioners will also consider a request from David Hartshorn for conditional use approval for mini storage units for 3.56 acres at 5441 and 5443 Southwest Drive. The property was recently rezoned from C-4 neighborhood commercial to C-3 general commercial with commercial storage in mind.
Preliminary plans for the Frog Pond residential subdivision off of Apt Drive in southeastern Jonesboro. It would contain 80 single family homes on 12.11 acres.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.