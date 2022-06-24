JONESBORO — A developer’s plan for a 556-unit apartment community on the north side of Interstate 555 will be reviewed Tuesday by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
The Jonesboro City Council approved the zoning for the 16-acre planned mixed-use project back in February 2020. The property is part of the former Arkansas Services Center complex.
Hammerhead Construction Co., owned by Brandon Holmes, is the developer of the Reedmont project, which will feature four separate four-story buildings. Those structures will feature commercial units on the first floor and multifamily housing above.
Centerline LLC, owned by real estate investors Carroll Caldwell, Jerry Halsey Jr., Roddy Thrasher and Gary Harpole, bought the land at 2920 McClellan Drive for $1,691,000 on Oct. 31, 2013. Arkansas State University, the state Department of Human Services and Arkansas Rehabilitation Services had jointly owned the complex. The massive services center building was later removed.
The land is marketed as the Centre Park commercial subdivision.
Hammerhead’s 16-acre tract is adjacent to 13.17 acres that had been envisioned as a hotel and convention center.
Work on the convention center was stopped in February 2017, not long after work began, after contractors on the job were not paid for their work and materials.
Circuit Judge John Fogleman ruled in August of 2017 that Northern Arkansas Hotel & Convention Center LLC and developer Charles Keller Sr. had defaulted on promises to pay the contractors.
In February of this year, a judge awarded a $3,714,008.72 foreclosure judgment to First Community Bank and ordered the land be sold at auction.
Hammerhead bought the land at auction for $3,001,000. That transaction closed this month. No plan for that land has been announced.
Also Tuesday, the commission will review preliminary subdivision plans for two other, unrelated projects.
Phase 3 of the Southbound subdivision is seven single family lots on 1.89 acres at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pacific Road.
Phase 2 of Harrison Hills contains 12 lots on 4.04 acres at Serenity Hills Drive and Rolling Hills Drive.
Also, Easton Agricultural seeks to change the zoning of 3.0 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 to C-3 for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land, which also borders Industrial Drive. The request had been on the commission’s June 14 agenda, but was withdrawn.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
