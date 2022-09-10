JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will review plans for three residential subdivisions on Tuesday.
The commission wil review the final site plan for Savannah Hills Townhomes Phase V. This phase has a total of 14 units on 5.12 acres. The property is zoned PD-RM Multifamily Residential Planned Development and is located west of Dena Jo Drive.
The MAPC will review preliminary subdivision plans for Edgemont Park Phase II. Plans call for 51 lots on 15 acres located off of Edgemont Drive for property zoned R-1, Single Family Medium Density District, located off of Edgemont Drive.
Final subdivision approval is requested for Creekwood Addition Phase III for 32 lots on 9.95 zoned R-1 Single Family Medium Density District, off of Roleson Lane.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.