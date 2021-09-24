JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will review plans for three residential subdivisions.
One is a proposal by Roger Cope to divide one 23.49-acre parcel into three lots on the west side of South Caraway Road, south of Stadium Boulevard (Arkansas 1). The land is just north of the southern terminus of Caraway Road. It’s zoned R-1 single family.
The commission will also provide a final subdivision review of Prospect Farms Phase 4, for three lots on 1.67 acres off of Prospect Farm Lane being developed by Mark Morris Construction.
Morris also requests final subdivision review for Prospect Village Phase 2, 43 lots on 13.08 acres, off of Prospect Village Drive.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
