JONESBORO — Plans for four 4-unit apartment buildings are on the agenda for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday.
Southard Investments will seek approval of preliminary plans for the four buildings on 1.74 acres at 907 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The property is zoned R-2 residential multifamily residential.
It’s the only issue on the agenda.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Center, located at 300 S. Church St.
