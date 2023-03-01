MONETTE — Marcie Strickland, 80, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Black Oak to the late Fred and Lorene Whitley Mangrum.
Marcie retired from Basler Electric after nearly 20 years. She was a member of the Monette Church of Christ.
She was survived by her children, Scott Strickland (Amanda) of Black Oak, Bryan Strickland (Harry) of Little Rock, and Denise Smithee (Rick), Donetta Reed and Jamie Strickland (Amy), all of Monette; sisters, Sandy Copeland (Rick) and Pam Mangrum, all of Monette; a brother, Donnie Mangrum (Kayla) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Strickland, and a granddaughter, Nikki Jo Strickland.
A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m. today, March 1, at Gregg Funeral Home with Donnie Mangrum, the Rev. Jerry Reed and Eddie Dunigan officiating. Interment will follow in Monette Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cade Couch, Michael Mangrum, Bishop Whitley, Wes Spikes, Wade Spikes and Jeff Reed, and as honorary pallbearers, Henry Dean Finch, Larry Bibb and Bob Grisham.
Lasting memorials may be sent to the NEA Humane Society.
