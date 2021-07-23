MANILA — Mark David Duncan, 67, of Manila, passed from this life Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Cape Girardeau and raised in Chaffee, Mo., he was the son of the late Sterling and Lila Yancey Duncan and had been a longtime Georgia resident before making his home in Manila 25 years ago. Mark enjoyed building small scale buildings and other structures and attended Souls Harbor Trinity Pentecostal Church in Manila.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Laverne Kelley of the home; his son, Joshua David Duncan of Monroe, Ga.; two daughters, Kelley Casper of Social Circle, Ga., and Crystal Gale Duncan of Monroe, Ga.; one stepson, Joe Towles of Sherwood; one stepdaughter, Lisa Cheadle of Manila; his sister, Annetta Stewart of Bay. He also leaves six grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila with the Revs. Glenda Johnson and David Fair officiating. Burial will follow in Manila Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Monday from noon until service time.
