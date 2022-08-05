While most area school districts are making their final preparations for the new school year, Marked Tree School District is in full swing after changing to a year-round status for the 2022-2023 year.
While the year-round calendar option is the least utilized by Arkansas schools, Marked Tree Supt. Matt Wright said he believes the change from a traditional calendar to the year-round or “hybrid” calendar will be a good one.
“Year-round in my opinion is extremely misleading, because it is anything but what people think year-round is,” Wright said.
Wright, who has worked for Marked Tree School District for around 20 years and has been the superintendent for six years, said many people in the Marked Tree School District were worried about the decision because they believed there would be no summer break.
However, according to Wright that is not the case. He said the change results in a shorter summer, but he believes the adjusted calendar possesses many benefits for students and staff.
“We wanted to shorten summer because we were worried about kids’ retention rates,” Wright said.
Wright said he read that it takes about nine weeks before kids start forgetting or losing knowledge gained. He said this new year-round calendar will help the students retain knowledge and allow teachers to have much needed breaks.
The shorter summer break meant students started back earlier than other school districts, with the first day of classes being July 25.
While summer break was shortened, the change will also allow Marked Tree School to have longer breaks during the school year such as during spring break or during the holidays. One example Wright gave is that the students and staff will have two weeks off school during spring break instead of one.
The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) operates a public database showing general statewide reports on all 261 school districts in Arkansas. The ADE shows seven calendar options for Arkansas schools. These options are four-day, alternative, block schedule, magnet, night, north central accreditation and year-round.
Kimberly Mundell, communications director of ADE, said data is not complete at this time for the 2022-23 school year.
“We’re not going to have 2022-2023 data available on our info website for a little bit,“ Mundell said, noting that information may be posted by October.
However, a separate database showed Arkansas school districts broken down by four calendar options. These options were traditional, alternate, 4-day week and year-round calendar. Out of all 261 school districts 203 chose traditional (77.78 percent), 29 chose 4-day weeks (11.11 percent), 23 chose alternate (8.81 percent) and only six chose year-round calendars (2.3 percent).
Despite the year-round calendar selection being in the minority, Wright said he believes that this change will be great for Marked Tree School District by providing better student retention and much-needed breaks throughout the year for students, faculty and staff.
