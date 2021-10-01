JONESBORO — Craighead County Deputy Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall has announced her intent to run for the vacant county clerk seat.
After nearly five years with the clerk’s office, Marshall said she is confident in her ability to lead the department and help it move forward.
With the support, encouragement and endorsement of her husband of 27 years, Mickey Marshall, her two children, and her extended family and friends, she said she looks forward to earning the support from Craighead County voters.
“As we all know, the past year has been challenging for many of us and with much to overcome,” Marshall said of herself and her team at the county clerk’s office. It has provided her with opportunities to build relationships and working knowledge with county officials, she said.
The county clerk serves: as the official bookkeeper of the county; clerk for the county and probate courts as well as secretary of the equalization board and quorum court.
The county clerk is responsible for issuing marriage licenses, processing payroll and accounts payable for Craighead County, and serving as the official voting registrar alongside conducting early-vote for all elections, Marshall said in a press release.
With her current working knowledge of checks and balances with payroll reports, accounts payable, bi-weekly reports, quarterly reports and end of the year closing reports, Marshall said she has been instrumental in adapting and adhering to new county policies concerning county payroll payments of federal and state taxes, and retirement payments. Marshall also has first-hand experience in conducting early-voting.
Marshall said she decided to enter the county clerk’s race for the continual growth of the office and Craighead County.
“This year’s growth stemmed from past experiences, which developed our cohesiveness as a team,” Marshall said, noting she does not want to lose the momentum gained, which is valuable to the function of the office and the county.
Marshall said she looks forward to introducing herself and asking the residents of Craighead County for their support. For more information about the campaign or to donate, please visit the website at Marshallforclerk.com or email marshallforclerk@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.