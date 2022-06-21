Mary Dawn Marshall won the Republican runoff for Craighead County Clerk, according to unofficial election results released by the Craighead County Election Commission.
Marshall received 818 votes (53 percent), while Nancy Robbins received 725 votes (47 percent).
Of the 1,543 ballots cast, 739 were cast on election day, 768 were cast through early voting and 37 were absentee ballots.
Marshall will be unopposed on the November ballot.
