JONESBORO — Mary Dawn Marshall won the Republican runoff for Craighead County clerk, according to unofficial election results released by the county Election Commission Tuesday evening.
Marshall received 818 votes (53 percent), while Nancy Robbins received 725 votes (47 percent).
Of the 1,543 ballots cast, 739 were cast on election day, 768 were cast through early voting and 37 were absentee ballots.
Marshall will be unopposed on the November ballot.
In Greene County, Paragould Police Capt. Brad Snyder won Tuesday’s Republican Primary runoff election against Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks.
Unofficial totals show Snyder received 1,640 votes (52 percent), while Franks received 1,501 (48 percent) votes.
The unofficial early vote count for the runoff was 1,551 ballots cast according to the Greene County Clerk’s office. Unofficial results of the early voting and absentee ballots showed Snyder with an edge of 852 votes compared to 713 for Franks.
No Democrats or independents filed for the position, with the term beginning January 2023.
Lawrence County voters decided two races on Tuesday, according to unofficial results released by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.
Gary Barnhill was the victor in the Lawrence County judge runoff with 835 votes (53 percent) to Ron Ingram’s 744 votes (47 percent).
County clerk candidate Brandi Parker won the runoff for that position with 972 votes (62 percent) while Michelle Sheets received 601 votes (38 percent).
A total of 1,585 ballots were cast for the runoffs, of which 570 were cast during early voting and 23 were submitted through absentee voting.
Neither Parker nor Barnhill will have an opponent in November.
Poinsett county voters elected J.C. Carter as county judge in a a runoff that came down to a 13-vote difference.
Unofficial results showed that Carter received 438 votes (51 percent), while John K Hutchison received 425 votes (49 percent).
Carter will face independent Robert Hervey Jr. in November.
Jackson County Justice of the Peace Wayne Long won the Republican nomination for House District 39 in a runoff against Independence County Judge Robert Griffin.
In unofficial numbers, Long received 832 votes (59 percent) to Griffin’s 588 (41 percent). The district covers Jackson, White and Independence counties, from Newark to the north and Diaz and Newport to the east to Bradford and Bald Knob to the south.
Long won Jackson and White counties by large margins. Long picked up 71 percent of the vote in Jackson County and 65 percent of the vote in White County to get the nomination.
Griffin won Independence County, with nearly 85 percent of the vote.
Long will face Libertarian Clayton Hall in the Nov. 8 general election.
Rep. John Payton (R-Wilburn) defeated Sen. James Sturch (R-Batesville) in the District 22 Republican runoff.
In unofficial numbers, Payton received 3,732 votes (59 percent) while Sturch received 2,634 (41 percent).
The district covers Lawrence County, as well as Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard and Sharp counties.
Payton won five of the district’s six counties (Cleburne, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence and Sharp), while Independence went for Sturch with 55 percent of the vote.
Payton won Lawrence County with 53 percent of the vote, while winning the other counties ranging from nearly two-to-one in Izard and Sharp, to 70 percent in Fulton County and 85 percent in Cleburne County.
Payton will be unopposed in the General Election.
