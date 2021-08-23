JONESBORO — U.S. marshals arrested Jonathan Clark on Thursday in the shooting Wednesday on Greensboro Road that left another man injured.
Jonesboro police detectives found Clark as a suspect and obtained information that he had fled the state. Officers began coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Service, who located the suspect at a family’s residence in Rantoul, Ill.
Clark was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. He was taken to the Champaign County jail, where he will await extradition back to Jonesboro.
A Jonesboro woman received a $50,000 cash-only bond from District Judge David Boling on Friday after a probable cause affidavit alleged she took her boyfriend to outside of Chicago after he was involved in a shooting here on Wednesday.
Boling found cause to charge Jessica Lebelle Wright, 36, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The victim of the shooting, 21-year-old Zaread Andrews, of Jonesboro, received a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Jonesboro police.
The victim and a witness left the scene and were stopped by an officer at the intersection of Hoover Avenue and North Fisher Street, where the victim was being attended to by the officer. EMS was dispatched to that location and they transported him to an area hospital.
