BROOKLAND — School Board member Scott Gibson issued a letter to parents responding to the backlash regarding the district’s mask policy that was implemented Monday.
Gibson said he tried to explain the decision. “As of Monday we had 52 positive cases, and 593 quarantined students,” Gibson said.
“We are trying to get across the reasons there are those guidelines.”
Parents responded with arguments on both sides, sending emails and making phone calls to school board members and having discussions on Facebook.
Gibson said some parents organized a No-Show Monday and refused to send their students to school to show their opposition to the mask mandate.
Superintendent Keith McDaniel said while he knows there were several parents in opposition to the mandate, he was unsure of the number of students who were kept home as a form of protest.
Gibson said there is so much distrust in the nation right now. “You can find 10 articles online in favor of the mask mandate, and turn around and find 10 more against it,” he said.
He added they are lumping mask mandates in the same category as the possibility of a future vaccination mandate.
Two online surveys are circulating – one for the mandate and one against – and Gibson said he expects the result to be a special board meeting called to discuss this issue.
“There has not been a special board meeting scheduled at this time,” McDaniel said.
The school in the district hit the hardest has been Brookland Elementary School.
Principal Sandy McCall said there are 11 elementary classes that are all out either because of COVID-19 positives or students in quarantine.
“When school started … (we) thought things were going well, the first few days,” she said. “With the little ones, it is really hard to keep them separated.”
McCall said last year the school did well, but with this COVID-19 delta variant, it’s really affecting them this year.
“Even with the distancing, we can’t be sure who is around who,” she said.
In a school with an enrollment of 698 students in grades K-2, McCall said there are 232 students out of school at the elementary.
“There are a total of 3,005 students in the entire district,” she said. “We do have the option to pivot to all virtual, but that decision would have to be made a higher level.”
McCall said when a class is quarantined, the teacher can work from the school and teach the kids with provided lessons.
When the mandate became mandatory Monday, McCall said that more than 10 percent of the student population was either COVID-19 positive or quarantined due to close contact and teachers immediately began to educate students on the benefits of wearing masks.
“We started Monday teaching students how to wear masks, why they have to wear masks, and that this is for their safety,” she said. “They like the cute masks like the ones with Mickey Mouse and cute prints.”
McCall said the kids have been really good about keeping them on.
“I don’t really want to wear a mask, and I don’t want my family having to wear a mask, but at the end of the day, we are going to do what is best for the students,” she said.
McDaniel said for those teachers who are out with COVID-19 there is a policy of sick days.
“Those were approved in the July or August board meeting. They have eight days covered by the district,” he said. “Those are approved as long as they have a positive test or their child has a positive test.”
McDaniel said the district has not yet shut down the elementary school.
As far as opposition to the mask mandate from the community, McDaniel said his inbox is not receiving as many emails.
“I don’t know if people are beginning to accept it, but I am not receiving as many emails as there were early on,” he said.
