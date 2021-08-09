JONESBORO — Although a Pulaski County circuit judge issued a temporary injunction allowing school districts to implement mask mandates, area districts have yet to decide the issue.
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said there are rumblings that the ruling will be overturned in the upcoming trial scheduled for Aug. 12.
“By that time, we will already be started in school,” he said.
“This ruling turns everything back to the local school boards. We could implement a mask mandate under these conditions, but not be able to enforce it in a few weeks,” Russell added.
Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction Friday against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by government entities.
Hutchinson said regretted his decision to sign the law. There are two pending lawsuits against the ban on mask mandates.
Russell said Valley View has not reached a decision, as the deadline for the first day of school looms.
“I have a recommendation from our administration team for us to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance that people wear masks at indoor events where they can not socially distance three feet or more,” he said. “We are also strongly recommending that parents send their kids to school in masks, but that’s at the discretion of the parents.”
Russell said those are the recommendations he is taking to the school board, but the school board may vote otherwise.
“They may think we need a mask mandate,” he said.
The district has considered the input of both the staff and parents.
“It looks like it is split right down the middle,” he said.
In a survey issued to parents, 50.8 percent of parents said there needs to be a school mask mandate, while 49.2 percent said there doesn’t.
“The faculty survey results were 51.2 percent of staff members voted in favor of a mask mandate, while 48.8 voted no,” Russell said.
“We had 1,200 parents responses and 202 faculty responses,” he added.
Russell said in his experience, both the district and school board members have always tried to listen to the experts in the fields on certain issues.
“In this case, those experts are in the medical community,” he said.
The decision will be made at today’s 6 p.m. school board meeting.
Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt said his board members will also be meeting today at 7:30 p.m. to decide which course of action to take.
“I have no idea what the board will decide; it’s really hard to say,” Gauntt said.
There are a number of factors that have to be weighed regarding the decision, he said.
In the meantime, district administrators have implemented other safety measures.
“We have implemented social distancing, we have opened the option for virtual school twice now, and we will do reduced open house,” Gauntt said. “If students are new to a building they can call and make an appointment.”
Although his district has not sent out a survey on mask mandates, Gauntt said their voices have been heard in other ways.
“Enrollment numbers continue to climb,” he said. “Parents and students have made it known they want to be in school.”
Brookland Superintendent Gaylon Taylor, Bay Superintendent Luke Lovins, Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Kim Wilbanks, and Nettleton Superintendent Karen Curtner were not available for comment by press deadline Monday.
