JONESBORO — Vaccinated people might want to put their masks back on as infections and hospitalizations continue to rise.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Virus cases have jumped by more than 95 percent in the past week in Craighead County, and other counties have been hit even harder as the delta variant spreads among younger, unvaccinated people.
Data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows almost 15,000 in Craighead County have been infected and 188 have died as a result of the virus since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020.
Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson planned to meet with the GOP leaders of the House and Senate to discuss calls to lift a new law banning state and local mask mandates. Democratic lawmakers, the Little Rock school board and others have urged the state to allow school districts to require masks.
The CDC’s new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas because of COVID-19 reached 1,025 on Tuesday as the governor and legislative leaders prepared to discuss calls to allow schools to require face masks.
The Department of Health reported 45 new hospitalizations because of the virus. The state reported 387 COVID-19 patients under intensive care and 205 on ventilators. Only 3 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds and 20 percent of its hospital beds are available.
Arkansas ranks second in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.
As of Monday, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro reported 32 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, with 15 in intensive care. Hospital spokes Ty Jones said 13 of those were on ventilators or bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines, a form of non-invasive ventilation (NIV) therapy used to facilitate breathing.
Jones said 87.5 percent of those inpatients were unvaccinated.
St. Bernards Healthcare doesn’t release patient numbers, spokesman Mitchell Nail said, noting that St. Bernards serves as a referral hub.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.
Vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.
Arkansas Children’s experienced a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations today with 24 patients who are positive for COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo.
“This record high is a 50 percent increase over any previous daily hospitalization peak Arkansas Children’s has faced during the pandemic,” she wrote in an email. “Our previous peaks occurred earlier this month and in January.”
Of the 24 patients admitted, 7 are in intensive care and 4 are on ventilators. None of the hospitalized patients have been fully immunized against COVID-19 even though more than half of them are eligible.
“Arkansas Children’s appeals to families and the public to please vaccinate children who are eligible immediately, DeMillo wrote. “We will continue to see more kids get sick quickly and the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are by taking the vaccine, masking and social distancing.”
Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has canceled in-person field days, with some morphing into online formats.
The Division of Agriculture had four in-person field days on the calendar, all planned when vaccinations were offered and COVID case numbers were low.
Friday’s Cotton Sustainability Field Day at Judd Hill has been canceled.
Rice field days at Stuttgart and Colt have also been canceled but will be produced as a recorded online event and posted later, the UA said.
