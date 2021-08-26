JONESBORO — Despite a second year of wearing masks, Jonesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Cheatham said students are all following the rules.
“When I have been going out to the buildings everyone has been compliant, they know right now this is just what we do,” Cheatham said.
Cheatham said district has a total of 37 positive cases, and 142 quarantined students.
“That includes both students and staff,” he said.
“This year has been quite different than last year in the fact there is not a mask mandate across the state,” he said, “and there are more steps in contact tracing than last year.”
“I had to order more disposable masks,” he added, “and I think we are all just trying to remember why we enjoying being at school.”
Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt said Westside is holding at about 24 positives and 81 quarantines district-wide.
“Just today we had to send one elementary student home because of a positive COVID-19 test,” Gauntt said, “but because we have masks, 24 kids did not have to go home.”
“Our mask mandate has made a difference,” he added. “We only get to educate kids if they are in their seats.”
Brandie Williams, superintendent at Trumann School District, said the mask mandate in place in her district is also helping keep students in school.
“We had 40 students stay at school and not have to quarantine because they were wearing their masks appropriately,” she said.
Williams said as of Thursday, there were four positive students in pre-K, seven positive and 22 quarantined in the elementary, three positive and 16 quarantined in junior high and seven positive and 10 quarantined in the high school for a total of 21 positives and 58 quarantined.
Williams said the district is also pushing vaccinations. “We have set up our first booster clinic which will be Oct. 22,” she said.
Buffalo Island Central Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said his district numbers were remaining steady.
“We have three positive cases, and 20 in quarantine. Fifteen of those students will be back on campus Monday,” he said.
Nettleton Superintendent Karen Curtner reported 31 students have COVID-19 and 207 students are quarantined. Five staff members have tested positive for the virus and five others are quarantined.
Bay Superintendent Luke Lovins said Bay School District has four active COVID-19 cases among both student and staff population and 29 quarantined.
The Arkansas Department of Health has the following COVID-19 numbers for area school districts as of Monday, August 23: Brookland, 11 active cases; Greene County Tech, 26 active cases; Harrisburg, 15 active cases; Jonesboro, 41 active cases; Marked Tree, six active cases; Nettleton, 28 active cases; Paragould, 32 active cases; Trumann, 10 active cases; and Westside, seven active cases.
Although the Arkansas Department of Health shows just seven cases as of Monday, Gauntt said said the Westside School District had 24 cases as of Thursday. He added that the district has not seen that drastic of a jump in cases in just three days.
“That data is just not accurate,” he said. “It’s weeks old, and the Arkansas Department of Health just cannot keep up with the numbers.”
