JONESBORO — Collections of Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax failed to keep up with the national inflation rate.
According to Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt, the countywide sales tax produced $2,509,425 this month for county government and 10 municipalities. That’s a 4.34 percent increase from the same month a year ago. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax produced $2,201,074, up 4.4 percent from a year earlier. So far this year, the city sales tax has brought in $10,322,953.
May revenue generally reflects retail sales in March.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an inflation rate of 8.3 percent in April compared to April of last year.
For the year to date, city and county sales taxes collections are up by 8.7 percent compared to 2021, according to an analysis from Jonesboro’s finance department.
May distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,772,712; $8,206,771.
Craighead County – (16.8), $422,219; $1,954,665.
Bay – (1.69), $42,323; $195,936.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,257; $24,335.
Bono – (2.17), $54,348; $251,605.
Brookland – (3.65), $91,685; $424,459.
Caraway – (1.02), $25,561; $118,335.
Cash – (0.25), $6,317; $29,244.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,549; $11,802.
Lake City – (2.09), $52,476; $242,938.
Monette – (1.35), $33,976; $157,292.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.