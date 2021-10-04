JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro is offering low-cost pet adoptions this week thanks to a partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Monday.
Anyone wanting to adopt a puppy or older dog can do so for $25, which includes vaccinations, neuter or spaying, and microchipping. Typically this costs $135 at Animal Control and more at retail places.
Animal Control Director Larry Rogers thanked Cathy Bissell for agreeing to reimburse the city $100 for each adoption.
“Tell your friends, spread the word, and help us empty our shelter and give a dog or puppy a loving home,” Rogers said.
Potential adoptees can be seen on the Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook page.
