JONESBORO — A trip to the nation’s capitol last week resulted in “very productive meetings,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver told the Jonesboro City Council Tuesday. “Not only with our congresssional delegates, but with other leaders who can help all of us to find resources to better serve Jonesboro for decades to come.”

Copenhaver, Regina Burkett, the city’s grants coordinator and Communications Director Bill Campbell were joined by about 20 members of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce and a similar-sized group from Paragould on the trip.

inman@jonesborosun.com