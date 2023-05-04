JONESBORO — A trip to the nation’s capitol last week resulted in “very productive meetings,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver told the Jonesboro City Council Tuesday. “Not only with our congresssional delegates, but with other leaders who can help all of us to find resources to better serve Jonesboro for decades to come.”
Copenhaver, Regina Burkett, the city’s grants coordinator and Communications Director Bill Campbell were joined by about 20 members of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce and a similar-sized group from Paragould on the trip.
“And judging by the response of our elected officials, that was an important move by our community leaders to show unity in expressing our needs,” the mayor said. “ … The thing that Congressman Crawford and both senators liked is regionalism. And I expect strong support from them, being that we are supporting each other. As Jonesboro grows other cities in our region, we all grow together. So, as we always say, rising tides lift all boats.”
During the meeting, the council heard the first of three required readings of a proposed rezoning ordinance.
Curtner Asset Management and Horizon Land Surveying LLC seek to rezone 2.28 acres east of 200 Royale Drive from R-1, single family medium density to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay that would prohibit adult entertainment and tobacco or alcohol sales.
The property is off of Dan Avenue, between a church and business.
The council heard the second reading of a proposal that would rezone almost 38 acres of farmland for a new single-family residential subdivision south of the Valley View school campus.
Ken Yarbrough and Wilma Parish seek to rezone the land from R-1, single-family medium density to RS-8, single-family residential district, which would allow for smaller lots. The property is south adjacent to Deerfield Drive. Access from Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) would be from Wimpy Lane. It’s on the south edge of the city limits and surrounded on three sides by farms.
The council also heard the second reading of a proposal by Wescott Enterprises LLC to rezone 1.21 acres north of the intersection of South Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard from R-1 to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay restricting RV parks.
A proposal by Jim and Brandy Turner to annex their one-acre home at 1642 Arkansas 351 was also heard for a second time. The property is adjacent to other property already within the city limits.
Also receiving a second reading was a proposed restaurant private club alcohol permit.
KPOT Jonesboro Inc. seeks a permit for a Korean restaurant at 2312 E. Parker Road, at the former O’Charley’s restaurant location.
Kueng Kwok is listed as president of the nonprofit organization. Jian Par is secretary and Cai Ve Chen is treasurer. The club lists 201 members.
Earlier Tuesday, the council’s Public Works Committee endorsed a proposal to amend a contract with Atlas Asphalt to provide $1 million in additional street pavement improvements. The original contract was for $1.19 million, but, because Atlas was able to complete the initial plans so quickly, Copenhaver recommended adding additional streets to the improvement projects.
The proposal will be considered by the full council at its May 16 meeting. Brian Richardson, the mayor’s chief administrative officer, said a list of additional streets to be served hasn’t been finalized, but anticipated about 20 streets would be affected.
