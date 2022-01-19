JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver said a new work schedule for Jonesboro Police Department officers is paying dividends for community safety.
Beginning Jan. 1, the patrol division now works 11-hour shifts, putting more officers on the streets at key times.
Copenhaver told city council members Tuesday that police are working harder on traffic enforcement in a city that averages about 350 car crashes per month.
“The additional officers per shift, we’re seeing an increase of – where we had 10, sometimes even as low as eight per shift – up to around 19 officers now a shift,” Copenhaver said. “That’s giving us additional almost 30 cars on our peak time between 3 and 7 o’clock. This has created the opportunity to be more proactive on our policing and policy. It flat-out makes Jonesboro a safer place.”
Two different 11-hour shifts overlap during that 3 to 7 p.m. window.
Copenhaver said police made 1,580 traffic stops in the first 18 days of the new schedule.
The new schedule and implementation of new technology has also helped solve more crimes more quickly, the mayor said.
“For example, a suspect in a shooting was arrested within 24 hours, using what we are now starting, our Real Time Crime Center,” Copenhaver said. “The 911 received a phone call that advised the direction in which a suspect was headed. Officer (Rachel) Anderson spotted the vehicle on her computer, using a camera that our IT department built. Anderson saw the vehicle from this camera, traced back to another camera that contained a license plate reader. From there, JPD could track down the suspect and then made the arrest.
“That was just one success story. But we invested in our technology, not to mention having our officers trained well enough to know how to use it.”
The Real Time Crime Center is helping to provide evidence in 10 to 15 crimes a week, Police Chief Rick Elliott told The Sun Wednesday. He expects that impact to grow as the city’s camera network grows and becomes more coordinated.
The 11-hour shift is modeled after a schedule implemented by Texarkana police, Elliott said. Officers either work four days on followed by four days off or five days on with five days off.
During the council’s brief business session, two rezoning proposals gained final approval, including one that would develop a total of 230 new homes.
Terra Verde LLC plans to develop 29.82 acres of farmland west of Bettie Drive off of North Church Street (Arkansas 141). Currently owned by Roger Watkins Sr. and Sylvia Watkins, the land will be converted from R-1 single family to PDR, planned unit development. The plan is for 115 attached houses.
The other rezoning, requested by Herbert and Sharon Stallings, changes 0.43 acres at 3200 and 3217 Neil Circle from I-2 general industrial to I-1 limited industrial.
The council also heard the first reading and waived the required second and third reading of an ordinance, declaring an exceptional situation. That ordinance waives competitive bidding for fire truck body work on a new pumper truck that was damaged at the scene of a fire last June. G&W Diesel Services of Memphis was selected by the city’s insurance provider to perform the work.
The council heard the first reading and waived the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would waive competitive bidding to buy equipment for 23 new police vehicles. The proposal doesn’t say how much the equipment will cost, but that it has already been included in the price of the vehicles.
A final vote is scheduled for the council’s Feb. 1 meeting.
Council members also scheduled a Feb. 1 final vote on an ordinance proposed by Corey Hudson to rezone 0.4 acres at 5005 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-3 multifamily to C-3 general commercial.
Commented