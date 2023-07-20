JONESBORO — Starting pay for Jonesboro police officers could rise by 20 percent in September under the framework of a revised pay plan Mayor Harold Copenhaver outlined Tuesday.
During a meeting of the Jonesboro City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Copenhaver proposed a starting salary of $52,000 per year for certified officers. That’s up from the current $43,260, and up from $34,500 in 2020. The maximum salary for those officers, based on experience would be “in the high-mid-60s,” Copenhaver said.
In addition, the mayor said he wants to offer additional pay for officers who are bilingual, incentives for living within the city limits and potential sign up bonuses.
Pay for ranking officers, such as sergeants, lieutenants, captains, chief and assistant chief would also rise, but by a lower percentage.
For example, the starting salary for sergeants would rise by about $5,000, to slightly more than $60,000 per year.
Police Chief Rick Elliott had said he faced losing as many as 15 of his current officers, as the Arkansas State Police stepped up its recruiting efforts.
A year ago, Arkansas raised the starting salary for state troopers to $54,000.
Elliott said Jonesboro invests $18,000 in training each new officer it hires. By maintaining a competitive pay scale, he said retaining officers would be more cost effective.
Copenhaver noted the proposed new pay schedule is only in its preliminary stages.
“It’s not an easy task,” Copenhaver said. “And when you layer in the needed adjustments for policy and researching fair incentives, it takes a bit to ensure that all is smoothed out and ready for a vote by council.”
Preliminary estimates indicate the revised pay plan would cost about $700,000 for the remainder of this year, and about $2 million annually, when also factoring in increased retirement obligations, he said.
Elliott said the mayor’s proposal exceeded what he had anticipated, but added that Copenhaver is committed to making JPD the best department in the state.
“We lead the way in a lot of things and he wanted to lead the way with the salary plan,” Elliott said. “And let me tell you, when you look at the comparison across the state, there’s none better. We’re topping Little Rock, the northwest cities. The only thing that’s got us beat is a few hiring bonuses in a few cities. But right now, where we’re sitting with this proposed plan, we’ll be one of the most sought-out agencies in the state to come to.”
Council member David McClain said it’s not only important to raise the starting salaries, but also the veteran officers.
“I want to make sure the bottom gets the biggest jump,” McClain said.
The Public Safety Committee normally meets on the third Tuesday of each month, but Mitch Johnson, chairman of the committee, said he is willing to call a special meeting to address the issue once the mayor’s office completes its work.
Copenhaver said he also plans to address salary issues within the fire department, as well.
Later, the full council heard a presentation from a consulting team that has been selected to update the city’s comprehensive growth plan.
The team, which includes the Crafton Tull engineering firm of Arkansas, DP2 Codesign, a Florida-based planning and urban design firm, and Urban3, a company that studies land values in various sectors of a city and recommends ways to improve services and maximize tax revenue in those sectors.
The city hasn’t updated its plan since 1998.
