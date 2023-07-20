JONESBORO — Starting pay for Jonesboro police officers could rise by 20 percent in September under the framework of a revised pay plan Mayor Harold Copenhaver outlined Tuesday.

During a meeting of the Jonesboro City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Copenhaver proposed a starting salary of $52,000 per year for certified officers. That’s up from the current $43,260, and up from $34,500 in 2020. The maximum salary for those officers, based on experience would be “in the high-mid-60s,” Copenhaver said.

