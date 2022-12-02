JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver has proposed $83 million in spending in 2023, including a hefty increase in funding for street repair and maintenance.
“This figure includes $11 million in funds restricted for specific purposes, $60 million in operating and maintenance and $12 million in capital expenditures,” Copenhaver wrote in a cover letter accompanying the proposed budget.
The proposed operating budget projects a 13.9 percent increase in revenue, but only a 3.4 percent increase in expenses, for a surplus of $11.6 million.
The proposed spending plan includes $3.5 million in planned pavement and sidewalk projects next year.
“This is up 42 percent from last year and 318 percent from 2021 and 2020,” Copenhaver noted. “We continue to place an emphasis on reducing flooding in Jonesboro – and you will find another $500,000 in drainage improvement projects in this budget.”
A proposed $1.5 million public swimming pool at Parker Park Community Center in northern Jonesboro is among $5 million in capital improvements for the parks system.
“Other parks investments are improvements to Craighead Forest Park, resurfacing work at the Jonesboro Pool Center, public WiFi infrastructure at Joe Mack Campbell and Southside Parks, soft surface bike trails, ballfield improvements, new pocket parks and additional dog parks for our families and furry friends to enjoy,” the mayor said.
One of Copenhaver’s top priorities for 2023 is completion of the planned A-State to Downtown trail link, which is funded largely with state and federal grants. Additionally, the budget plan sets aside $1.6 million for a planned trail along Aggie Road from the ASU campus to the University Heights school campuses.
“When I took office in 2021, it became immediately clear this was a complicated, long and underfunded conceptst with an immense draw on our engineering department – which I immediately tasked with securing the needed right-of-way and finalizing the project plans,” Copenhaver wrote.
As for wages, Copenhaver proposes a 3 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) in addition to annual 2 percent step increases. Full-time employees not eligible for step increases will receive a 5 percent COLA.
City council members received copies of the proposed budget this week. The council’s finance and administration committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Municipal Center for a working session on the mayor’s spending plan. No votes will be taken.
