JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he wants to complete several projects that were started years ago but never finished.
To do that, the mayor told Jonesboro City Council members Tuesday, he wants to issue bonds to be paid off over 20 years.
The money would be used for public safety, parks and street infrastructure.
“I want to emphasize that a bond is not a tax,” Copenhaver said. “It is simply pledging 75 percent of our future franchise fees for funding now to jumpstart and complete capital improvement projects. For two-plus years, we have been aggressive in funding street overlays, sidewalks, park projects, public safety projects and flood mitigation.”
A financial advisor from Crews & Associates will address the council at its Sept. 19 meeting, the mayor said.
Copenhaver said the city has conducted studies and internal research into future projects.
In addition to using future revenue from franchise fees from telecommunications and utility providers, Copenhaver said he wants to use unallocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act, future planning for multiple budget cycles and the allotment of some city reserves.
“I anticipate this combination of funding sources to provide about $40 million of planned projects,” Copenhaver said. “This will allow us to create impactful projects while maintaining capital improvement funds for various new projects as identified during our normal budgeting cycle.”
Among the top priorities is the Jonesboro Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center, which features surveillance cameras in public places around the city.
While the city has already invested millions of dollars for police equipment for the police and 9-1-1, and police salaries, Copenhaver said the city needs a new facility to house the technology and people.
“We want to build a state-of-the-art facility to take advantage of the investments we’ve already made to best serve our residents,” the mayor said.
Copenhaver said he wants to spend a combined $5 million to complete trails to Joe Mack Campbell Park and finish the development of the city’s shooting sports complex.
“Our master parks study said the fastest way to improve our parks is to make access to them easier, so that’s our first priority,” he said.
Copenhaver noted that some new parks facilities, such as a new dog park and a new swimming pool, will open this year and the next. He said he hopes to provide more detailed plans for future park project later this month.
“But I also want to continue to elevate investments in streets, sidewalks and transportation and I’m willing to spend $10 million or more over the next three years to do it,” Copenhaver said. “These goals are attainable because of my administration and this council’s shared conservative budgeting approach, which has grown reserves in the last two years by $8 million.”
Copenhaver said he has also instructed staff engineers to develop a master facilities plan for city departments’ future needs.
One issue on the council’s agenda Tuesday was whether to purchase a building at 907 Congress Circle, off of West Washington Avenue for part of the police department’s operations. The city already leases the facility, but has an option to buy it for $825,000.
The complex was needed following the 2021 tornado that destroyed a city-owned building at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. The city received a $1.2 million insurance settlement following the tornado.
Council members debated whether it might be more cost-effective to continue leasing the facility while planning construction of a new building at the city’s public works complex on Lacey Drive.
Ultimately, the council opted by a vote of 10-2 to buy the property while also developing a more comprehensive plan for the police department.
Copenhaver said he was confident the city would be able to sell the property on Congress Circle once a new complex is completed.
