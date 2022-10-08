JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver expressed concern and frustration Thursday over the growing homeless problem in Jonesboro. Speaking near the end of the city council meeting, Copenhaver said the homeless numbers appear to be growing.

“And it’s a complex issue,” Copenhaver said. “It’s people who are different and trying to make a future. It’s people who are drug-addled or suffering mental health problems who need mental help. And it’s opportunists who don’t want to work but would rather beg and panhandle off the kindness of others.

inman@jonesborosun.com