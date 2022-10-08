JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver expressed concern and frustration Thursday over the growing homeless problem in Jonesboro. Speaking near the end of the city council meeting, Copenhaver said the homeless numbers appear to be growing.
“And it’s a complex issue,” Copenhaver said. “It’s people who are different and trying to make a future. It’s people who are drug-addled or suffering mental health problems who need mental help. And it’s opportunists who don’t want to work but would rather beg and panhandle off the kindness of others.
“Those three all need different solutions. And I’m tired of people saying the city is not working on it and that we aren’t taking steps to find solutions.”
Copenhaver said police officers work day and night helping people in need, including the homeless, and he added that the parks and grants departments were also working hard on the issue.
“We have to help the sincere people who need a home, the incapable who need mental health, and the irresponsible who need to become assets, not detriments, to our community,” Copenhaver continued. “After the last council meeting city leadership received calls from a resident with a viable alternative for at least temporary homeless housing.” However, the mayor stressed it would only be a temporary solution. He didn’t identify the facility being offered.
He said the real solution will have to come – not from city government – but from private nonprofit organizations in the community.
“Here’s the thing, the city has to have a 501c3 partner to apply for the funding with a plan on how the facility will be sustainable for long the term,” Copenhaver said of funding available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “We have money set aside to aid a group, but we have to have a plan that HUD will approve. Our grants department has offered to help anyone with guidance on a plan – but a formal plan has not been presented by any group since I’ve been in office.”
As a result, I am calling a meeting of roughly two dozen nonprofits who could play a role in providing these support services. They will all have to work together. If one agency could handle this complex situation that plagues the entire nation, it would have been solved long ago.
Kimberly Chase, director of HUB, Helping Underserved Belong, said she believes her organization is uniquely qualified to lead the effort.
“Last week, we got seven phone calls from families living in vehicles, having at least two children in each vehicle,” Chase told the council. “Wednesday is our street outreach program day, we spent a good bit of that day at one of the local schools trying to keep Mom, Dad and two children from living in the streets.”
Chase said she sees all the issues the mayor outlined.
“We see it day after day at The HUB,” she said.
Chase said a homeless task force is nearing completion of a five-year sustainable plan and she is in the process of applying for funding.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to raise the starting salaries of 911 dispatchers and shift leaders by more than $3,000 annually to stem the loss of employees.
Director Ronnie Sturch said dispatchers were working up to 70 hours per week because some of their coworkers had been lured away by dispatch centers in Greene and Poinsett counties. The increased pay rates would be offset by the overtime compensation the city has had to spend, Sturch said, adding that some employees who left wish to return if the raises are approved.
The council also adopted an ordinance to approve a private club permit for SF2 Investments, doing business as Salsa’s Grill, 2240 S. Caraway Road. A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council also heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Jeremy Moore and James Best to rezone 4.41 acres between Southwest Drive and Thompson Road for multifamily housing. The property is adjacent to another 2.45 acres the partners got rezoned last month.
The council also heard concerns raised by Roland Popejoy, superintendent of the Valley View School District about traffic and safety.
Council member John Street urged Moore and Best to meet directly with the school board to see if they can work out a plan acceptable for all parties. The school’s property is adjacent to the Moore and Best property in question.
