Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 9:31 am
JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver says he wants to spend an extra $1 million on Jonesboro street pavement projects this year.
The city council’s Public Works Committee will consider a resolution Tuesday to authorize the added expenditure.
“When I took the role on as being mayor, that was the topic that we always heard, was streets,” Copenhaver said.
Since taking office in 2021, Copenhaver has increased funding for street overlays from $500,000 the first year to $1 million in 2022 and $1.5 million budgeted for this year.
However, some projects that had been slated for last year weren’t completed because contractors also had contracts to fulfill with other entities.
“So, what we did, we adjusted our process to ensure the projects move faster, so you’re seeing the results of that,” Copenhaver said, explaining that Atlas Asphalt has successfully completed all the projects initially budgeted in the original contract of $1.19 million. The mayor said Finance Director Steve Purtee was able to identify $1 million in carryover capital improvement funds that could be applied to the additional work.
The mayor said he wasn’t yet prepared to identify which streets will get the added attention.
“We’ve got a list and we’re narrowing that list,” Copenhaver said, adding that he plans to personally drive across the city this weekend and inspect the condition of streets that the city’s new software graded as needing the most attention.
Brian Richardson, the mayor’s chief administrative officer, said the software made it easier to scientifically prioritize projects.
“Obviously, the priority is, we’re behind on our roads; we’re trying to catch up and that’s been the mayor’s priority from Day 1,” Richardson said.
The streets on the priority list are those those that the city is solely responsible for funding.
Over the past decade, the city has dedicated large amounts of local funds to leverage more than $100 million in state and federal transportation funding for major projects, such as railroad overpasses, intersection improvements and the Martin Luther King Jr. extension.
The MLK project alone will cost $60 million. An overpass on Airport Road will cost another $18.7 million.
