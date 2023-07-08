JONESBORO — Rising complaints following Independence Day have prompted Mayor Harold Copenhaver to call for changes in Jonesboro’s fireworks ordinance.

“As always, there’s a degree of chaos with fireworks that are rampant in communities across the country,” Copenhaver said near the conclusion of Thursday’s city council meeting. “Obviously, there’s an uptick in complaints to our police and fire departments with all the fireworks going off. And I think it’s probably time to acknowledge that our ordinance is outdated and it needs to be reviewed.”

