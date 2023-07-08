JONESBORO — Rising complaints following Independence Day have prompted Mayor Harold Copenhaver to call for changes in Jonesboro’s fireworks ordinance.
“As always, there’s a degree of chaos with fireworks that are rampant in communities across the country,” Copenhaver said near the conclusion of Thursday’s city council meeting. “Obviously, there’s an uptick in complaints to our police and fire departments with all the fireworks going off. And I think it’s probably time to acknowledge that our ordinance is outdated and it needs to be reviewed.”
Council member Ann Williams, who represents the northern sections of the city, said she was glad to hear the mayor addressing the issue, saying she received a “record number of calls” about fireworks this year.
“Including from a military veteran with PTSD, who said (Wednesday) night was a nightmare for him,” Williams said. “And I don’t see why people should be subjected – either animals or people – should be subjected to feeling like they’re in a war zone. And that’s what it sounded like (Wednesday) night. It was unbelievable. And my concern is it’s getting worse and worse … I can’t believe that we can’t do something about this. I think we’re capable of addressing this.
Also during the meeting, the council adopted an ordinance proposed by Amy Newberry Lovins to rezone 0.36 acres at 4603 Southwest Drive from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial.
Damian Sylve of Big EZ Catering told members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in May that he hopes to operate a food truck from that location.
The council also heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance that would approve an alcohol permit for a new establishment at 237 S. Main St.
Royal Oak 237 Inc., doing business as Lemonade House Grille, seeks the permit.
Chad Campbell is listed as president of the nonprofit entity seeking the permit. Monica Campbell is vice president and Paula Woodside is secretary treasurer. The club lists 143 members.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance proposed by William Conrad to rezone 0.36 acres at 5213 E. Nettleton Ave. to RS-4 single family residential to RS-7, which would allow for smaller lot sizes.
Among resolutions adopted Thursday was one that granted permission to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant. If approved, the city would receive funding to improve street lighting along East Johnson Avenue from North Main Street to Red Wolf Boulevard and to make pedestrian infrastructure improvements on North Main Street.
The total cost of the proposed improvements is estimated at $5,091,244. According to the text of the resolution, Arkansas State University has agreed to partner with the city in providing $1,272,811 in matching funds. The proposed grant would provide $3,818,433.
Those two corridors have been identified as especially dangerous for pedestrians crossing the five-lane roads.
The council also approved the sale of a gravel parking lot adjacent to the Masonic Lodge No. 657, 5008 E. Nettleton Ave. Under terms of the sale, the lodge will pay $5,000, have the lot replatted with the adjacent property and pave it “when renovation or expansion of the primary structure occurs.”
