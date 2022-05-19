JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver and some of his staff members observed peak time traffic Wednesday afternoon near an apartment community off of Harrisburg Road. He said he would offer a proposal to nearby homeowners who are impacted by increasing traffic.
Savannah Hills Apartments have been developed in phases over the past decade, starting along East Craighead Forest Road, and expanding northward, adjacent to Russell Hill Drive, where more units are under construction.
Around 5 p.m., the mayor watched a steady stream of vehicles traversing Russell Hill Drive, most either exiting or entering Savannah Hills.
Some residents spoke out during the public comment period of Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Tony McCoy said the road is too narrow for normal two-way traffic.
“A standard truck with its mirrors is eight-feet wide, so you need 16 feet to clear each other,” McCoy said. “On our road, we have as little as 13 feet 10 inches. Obviously it’s a one-way road. You can’t have two vehicles go down this road.”
When vehicles meet from opposite directions, one of them pulls over into someone’s yard, McCoy said.
The mayor saw that first hand Wednesday as a Sun reporter sought to meet with him.
McCoy’s wife, Danielle, and neighbor Latoya Rucker spotted Copenhaver sitting in a driveway.
“Thank you, Mr. Mayor, thank you for coming out,” Rucker said.
Recalling that Russell Hill Drive was nothing but a gravel road before it was annexed into the city in 1989, Copenhaver said he would like to meet with the residents to offer some options for easomg their burden.
“It is your neigbborhood’s decision,” Copenhaver told Rucker and McCoy. “It’s not somebody who lives over there or over there, it is your decision.”
One of the options that was mentioned was converting the street into a cul de sac, blocking access from Harrisburg Road, and diverting traffic onto other area streets that are wider and better able to handle the traffic volume.
