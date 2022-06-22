JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver told city council members Tuesday evening that Patrick D. Courtois is his choice to lead the city’s sanitation department.
Courtois is scheduled to take over the position on Monday, Copenhaver said.
“He has experience in personnel management, fleet management and logistics,” the mayor said.
Courtois has served as facilities and transportation assistant for Arkansas Early Learning, a network of pre-K centers in 11 counties across the state. Prior to that he worked for two property management companies in Jonesboro.
The sanitation director’s position has been vacant since the Feb. 17, 2021 death of Donny Gibson.
Copenhaver commended Ronny Stanback, fleet supervisor, and Cindy Schweitzer, sanitation supervisor, for their leadership in the interim.
“We held this position open because we commissioned a thorough sanitation efficiency review, which is in its final stages,” Copenhaver said in a statement Wednesday.
He said the city faces unique challenges, as it has no dedicated fee for sanitation services but absorbs the cost through its 1-percent local sale tax receipts. Trash, recycling, yard waste or incinerator and landfill services cost the city about $30 per household each month, which makes any efficiencies provided by the review critical to offset such a liability, Copenhaver said.
“Outside of the stress caused by holidays, our Sanitation team does a fabulous job with historically limited resources,” the mayor said. “I think with Courtois’ vision, armed with the forthcoming efficiency study, we can begin to make notable improvements.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council authorized a two-year lease-purchase of two trucks for the sanitation department. The contract with Arvest Bank will cost $363,704.36.
In other business the council:
Adopted an ordinance proposed by Pruett Properties to abandon a portion of the right of way along Jaybee Drive in the Clearview Estates subdivision.
Approved a contract with Onsolve LLC to provide to provide emergency voice or text notifications by phone, social media and other modes to area residents at a cost of $10,250 per year.
Heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Hall Premier Development to rezone 0.79 acres at 4913 E. Johnson Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial.
Adopted an ordinance proposed by Gary and Stacy Gestring to rezone 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue from R-2 residential multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development to allow for seven housing units.
Council members also heard the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow the Advertising and Promotion Commission and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Commission to take proposed legislation directly to the full council, without going through a council committee first.
An ordinance that would change ward boundaries in advance of the municipal election in November was also heard for the second time.
Final action is scheduled for July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.