Pipes

Assistant Fire Chief Brett Bassham, a member of the Jonesboro Firefighters Pipes and Drums, performs prior to Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s State of The City address Wednesday at the Red Wolf Convention Center. In the background is firefighter Brad Brew on the drum.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver touted progress in Jonesboro over the past year and gave much of the credit to partnerships within the community.

Delivering the State of The City address to a crowd of about 600 Wednesday at the Red Wolf Convention Center, the mayor said, “We are all here because we are passionate about Jonesboro.”

