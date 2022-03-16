JONESBORO — The learning curve was “steep” in his first year in office, but Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he knew he was signing up for a job that requires day and night commitment.
“But my commitment to this job has made me really realize how many people are committed – around the clock – to providing for Jonesboro,” Copenhaver said Wednesday in a State of the City address for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce. He made similar remarks during Tuesday’s Jonesboro City Council meeting.
“To that end, over the course of nearly 1,500 meetings in 2021, I have become well versed in the business of Jonesboro, and the concerns of 80,000 residents and more than 500 employees,” Copenhaver said, adding that some of the most important meetings were with long-time city employees who have many years of institutional knowledge.
“I have met with wounded officers from our fire and police departments – and their families – in the middle of the night at the hospital. I have mourned losses with employees and families of loved ones lost. I have been proud to work alongside people who do not complain about the hour or the demand, only working to find ways to meet the demand.”
The mayor told his audience of more than 500 his administration has accomplished many things in his first year, including:
Opened the shooting sports complex.
Opened Veterans Village, the first in the state.
Invested more than $2 millon in safety upgrades for fire, police and 911.
Began steps steps toward having the first real-time crime center in the state.
Raised minimum city employee pay to $14 per hour, affecting 172 workers.
Improved salaries for long time employees.
Enacted a 2 percent prepared food tax through the city council to build an indoor sports complex.
Tripled spending on sidewalks to $750,000, doubled the street overlay budget and increased funding for street and drainage projects.
Invested in flood mitigation projects.
Acquired $1 million in sanitation trucks.
Commissioned a comprehensive review of the sanitation department using industry experts.
Used federal pandemic relief funding that will provide new buses.
Won a $752,000 competitive federal grant to fund improvements to 47 bus stops, including Wi-Fi access.
Seeking a partner to create high-speed broadband internet access for every home and business in the city.
Entered partnerships with Breaking Bonds Ministries, in which its members helped clear litter off streets and out of waterways.
“They have become an invaluable asset to our streets and sanitation departments, and we have even hired four as city employees,” Copenhaver said of Breaking Bonds. ”And I’m proud to say that with the teamwork of Keep Jonesboro Beautiful, our city is significantly cleaner than it was 12 months ago. I want to say a special thank you to Beverly Parker, who is working hard to keep moving the effort forward.”
Copenhaver said additional hires in the police department raised the force to 171 officers, the third largest department in the state. He praised Chief Rick Elliott and Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth for developing new schedules for those officers to make them more effective.
“We’ve created a scheduling system that puts more officers on the street at peak times,” Copenhaver said “That’s called proactive policing – because accidents and reckless driving has been on the rise. And we must protect our residents, our children, our neighborhoods.”
The mayor said crimes against persons is down 3 percent, while property crime is down by 24 percent. At the same time, crimes solved with proactive policing is up 10 percent, the mayor said.
Copenhaver also noted that hiring additional firefighters allowed the city to staff at least three officers on each truck, “which is important as the number of calls dramatically increased the past year or two. Our firefighters have saved lives – I have witnessed that with my own eyes.”
He also took note of the work of animal control.
“We expanded our animal control offices, and even the expansion is already over capacity,” Copenhaver continued. “So please, please, when you think of adopting a pet, come see the 170 we have right now that need a home. That is not an easy job, but Larry Rogers and his staff care for every animal like it’s their own.”
Copenhaver acknowledged Arkansas State University’s role in building and supporting the community, extending his praise to all of ASU’s faculty, staff and leadership. “You are some of the most critical people in Jonesboro,” the mayor said.
Copenhaver said mayors from seven counties are now working together to advance growth for all of Northeast Arkansas. And now, Jonesboro has joined with municipal and county leaders in western Tennessee and northern Mississippi to to form RegionSmart to help bring major projects to the tri-state region.
The Mayor’s Youth Advancement Council, featuring 48 students from all Jonesboro-area, is bringing new ideas and training new leadership for the city’s future, Copenhaver said.
Copenhaver also touched on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“No one has worked harder the past couple of years to serve our community than Dr. Shane Speights,” he said. “Dr. Speights took the reins on keeping us apprised about the COVID pandemic two years ago, and it has required more time and effort than I think anyone would intentionally sign up for. Thank you Dr. Speights.”
At the conclusion of his address, the mayor presented Cari White, chief operating officer for the chamber, with a key to the city in recognition of more than 22 years of service to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.