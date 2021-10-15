JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposal to spend a large share of Jonesboro’s funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will get its first hearing Tuesday.
The city council’s public safety committee will consider a resolution allocating up to $1.8 million in federal funding to purchase public safety and engineering equipment.
The city was allocated $7,789,521.50 under the COVID relief act, with half delivered this year and the other half to be deposited in the city’s accounts next year. The city will have until the end of 2024 to spend it.
Copenhaver’s public safety plan includes comprehensive traffic and safety camera upgrades used by the engineering and police departments, high-definition cameras at each of the city’s 22 parks, replacing outdated technology for the city-county 911 department, and modern radio and personal protection equipment and medical supplies for firefighters.
Speaking Friday to the Exchange Club of Jonesboro, Copenhaver said the equipment purchases will allow Jonesboro to establish the first Real Time Crime Center in the state in which all the cameras installed in parks and neighborhoods can be monitored live. The nearest department to have such an operation is in Memphis.
“It’s about making our community safe,” Copenhaver said.
Traffic and safety camera upgrades will consolidate 10 video platforms currently in use by the city, greatly increasing network capabilities, crime-solving resources and the ability to apply both long-term and real-time data to improve traffic flow. The city has budgeted $650,000 for these upgrades.
In announcing the plan this week, Copenhaver noted these upgrades were in addition to upgraded body-worn camera devices approved earlier for the police department.
The spending would be broken out this way:
Traffic and safety camera upgrades – $650,000.
E911 dispatch station consoles – $140,000.
E911 wireless headsets – $3,500.
E911 monitor switching systems – $9,000.
E911 officer mapping and identification software – $9,000.
E911 dispatch mapping monitors – $4,000.
E911 dispatcher chairs – $10,500.
Fire station radio alert system – $740,000.
Eight self-contained breathing apparatus mask systems – $30,000.
Personal protection equipment and automated external defibrilator (AED) devices – $40,000.
Animal control radio dispatch system – $5,000.
Radios – $162,000.
The public safety committee will meet at 5 p.m., prior to the full Jonesboro City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m., in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
