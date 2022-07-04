JONESBORO — Booker Mays is the new director of the Red WOLF Center at Arkansas State University, announced Dr. Martha Spack, vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.
Mays is well-known to students, faculty and staff because of his involvement in several areas of the university for nearly a decade, serving the past six years as assistant director of fraternity and sorority life in the Office of Student Development. He also works as a Title IX investigator for the university’s Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity.
“Campus Recreation offers programs and services that promote student wellness, foster a sense of belonging, and offer fun, engaging opportunities for students,” Spack commented in her announcement of Mays’ promotion. “Booker understands the impact that wellness has on student success and is passionate about the student experience at A-State. He is the ideal fit to lead this team.”
While working toward his Master of Science degree in college student personnel services at A-State, Mays worked as a graduate assistant in the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. Before entering the graduate program, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies.
“The Red WOLF Center, home of the office of Campus Recreation & Wellness, is the campus hub for your fitness needs,” Mays said. “Not only do we provide a quality service for your physical and mental health, via programming, but we also offer several ways for our patrons to get involved, such as group fitness classes, fitness challenges, intramural sports, club sports, or open recreation. Whether you are a student, faculty, staff or alumni, we look to offer a variety of activities that contribute to your overall health, social development and well-being.”
A five-year player for the Red Wolves football team, Mays also has worked as a game day assistant for the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Red Wolves Foundation, cultivating good relations with A-State Lettermen’s Club members.
Red WOLF (Wellness Opportunities and Life Fitness) Center, which opened in 2010, includes an indoor track, three basketball courts, MAC gym (soccer), rock climbing wall, dance studio, free weight and cardiovascular areas, a spin studio and assessment rooms.
