JONESBORO — Arvest recently promoted Ashley McClain to associate mortgage lender at its Jonesboro branch. She formerly served as a branch sales manager in the same area.
In her new role, McClain will assist customers who are looking to buy a home or refinance their current home. She will provide solutions that are tailored to their needs.
“Ashley has been a great addition to our team, and we’re excited to see her in this new role,” said Kevin Hufstedler, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Northeast Arkansas. “We know she’ll continue to provide excellent service to our customers as an associate mortgage lender.”
McClain has worked in the banking industry since 2006. She started out as a part-time teller, but moved into branch management in 2009 and has been there since. McClain joined Arvest as a branch sales manager in March 2019.
“Ashley’s retail banking experience and customer focused approach will make a tremendous impact on our customers as they have purchase or refinance mortgage lending needs,” stated David Norris, senior vice president and mortgage loan manager for Arvest.
