JONESBORO — Dr. Matthew McDonough, DDS, of Jonesboro was recently installed as president of the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners for 2021-22.
A native of Jonesboro, McDonough was appointed to the Board by Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2018 for a four-year term. The Board is the governing agency that regulates the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene in the state of Arkansas.
McDonough is a graduate of Jonesboro High School and Arkansas State University. He received his dental degree from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis. He then completed an internship at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City and received his certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He currently practices in Jonesboro at the James B. Phillips Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center and maintains active staff privileges at both St. Bernard’s and NEA Baptist Hospitals. He also serves on the executive committee of the Northeast District of the Arkansas State Dental Association and is a dental examiner for the Southern Regional Testing Agency.
Within his community, McDonough is a board member of CASA of Northeast Arkansas. He and his wife Olivia reside in Jonesboro and are active members of the Valley View Church of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.