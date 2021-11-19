BATON ROUGE — Madeline McKee of Jonesboro was recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McKee was initiated at Mississippi State University.
McKee is among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
