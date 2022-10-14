JONESBORO — Medic One ambulance service was victimized between Oct. 1 and Wednesday when someone cut three catalytic converters off ambulances, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The thefts occurred at 6007 Dalton Farmer Drive, according to Tim Brickell, operations manager for Medic One.
The total value of the converters is listed at $5,581.56.
Police arrested Aaron Burcham, 32, of the 600 block of North Caraway Road, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Belt Street and North Caraway Road. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 300 block of North Drake Street and took items. Stolen were three safes valued at $160, personal and bank documents and a pistol sword valued at $100.
Police arrested Alondra Mejia, 20, of the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Road, on Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons following the report of a domestic disturbance. She is accused of assaulting her father and ramming his vehicle with her vehicle. She is being held on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and second-degree domestic assault on a family or household member, a misdemeanor.
